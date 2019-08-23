|
|
Roy William Smith, 94, of Hickory passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.
Born December 29, 1924 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late William Richard Smith and Carrie Lee Starnes Smith. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen and Donald Smith; a sister, Mary Ann Jonas; and two grandsons, Larry and Joshua.
Roy was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going to auctions and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Roy was a strong person who loved his family and worked in construction up until 8 months ago.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Towery Smith of the home; five children, Linda Smith Becker of Street, MD, Richard A. Smith and wife Winona of Street, MD, Brenda Blackwell and husband Harris of Perry Hall, MD, Martha Smith Hudson and husband Bob of Street, MD, and Doris Smith-King and husband Lonnie of Hickory; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 26th in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church in Connelly Springs.
The family will receive friends both Saturday and Sunday at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm each evening.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Smith family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019