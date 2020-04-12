|
Age 59 of Baltimore, Maryland. Scott was born on May 27, 1960, the son of the late Royce Clayton and Miss Jean Dolores (Messer) Ferris passed away peacefully on Thursday April 2nd 2020 surrounded by his lifelong and dearest friend Theresa M. Usack and her son's Will and Stephen Armstrong in their home in Elmira, NY. Scott is survived by his brothers; Joey (Carolyn Weber) and David Ferris; nephews Nick and David Ferris.
Scott was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman; he loved participating in the Marlin Fishing Tournaments in Baltimore and taking vacations along the shoreline. Scott loved to cook and share his recipe for "the best" Maryland Crab Cake. Scott had a special place in his heart for dogs and especially loved Rosie. Scott loved the water and enjoyed spending time on the water. Scott started his career at Betz's Garage in Rosedale. Scott's mom described Scott as her "gentle son-the quiet son." Scott will be greatly missed by all those whose lives were touched by his presence. He was a kind-hearted man. Scott will be laid to rest in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens, in Baltimore, MD. Scott's family wish to thank the Hospice Nurses and Staff of New York whose kindness and care touched the heart of Scott. Those wishing may make a donation in Scott's memory to CareFirst, online through
https://carefirstny.org/. Condolences at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020