Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Ruben S. Sebastian M.D.

Ruben S. Sebastian M.D. Notice
On January 2, 2020, Ruben S. Sebastian, M.D., beloved husband of Carol Sebastian (nee Baracco), devoted father of Stephen Sebastian (Nancy), Ken Sebastian (Gina), David Sebastian, Pamela Bowen (Mike) and Gary Beard (Bernadette), loving grandfather of Robert, Thomas, Katherine, Amanda, Rebecca, Danny, Will, Ben, Aubrey and Mya.

A Memorial Service will be held at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Sunday, January 19 at 1 pm. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
