Notice Condolences Flowers Rubin Sztajer (Age 94)Of Ashburn, VA passed away on March 26, 2019. Rubin was born in Klobuck, Poland where he spent much of his early childhood living in the Jewish ghetto. Eventually he was taken from his family by Nazi soldiers at the age of 13, then was transported to forced labor camps and eventually to the Concentration Camp Bergen-Belsen. By the end of WWII he had lost his parents, two sisters and one brother. Only he, his brother Sam and his sister Gussie survived. After his liberation, he came to the United States and settled in Baltimore, MD where he met his wife Regina. He was a dry goods salesman for most of his adult life until retirement. He was an avid golfer for many years and a Big Brother to many young men living in underserved communities. He also spent over 50 years speaking to high school and middle school students telling his story as a Holocaust survivor. He left each time instilling a message of hope and inspiration, telling them that if he could survive and make it, so could they. He received hundreds of letters over the years from so many of the students noting their admiration and sincere thanks to him. His story and his message were so powerful and inspiring to everyone who heard him speak. Rubin was loved by everyone who knew him. He was funny, charming, generous, and full of life. His family was what he lived for and he was loved and adored by them all. He is survived by his wife Regina; his children Ira (Ellen) Sztajer, Lenore (Michael) Pearlstein, Helene (Robert) Johnson; his seven grandchildren Allison, David, Lisa, Debra, Tracey, Rebecca, and Aimee; and his three great-grandchildren Lila, Max, and Audrey. Funeral services will be held at King David Memorial Gardens located at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00pm graveside. The family will be receiving visitors following the service at the home of Lenore Pearlstein in Bethesda, MD. A Celebration of Rubin's Life will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Potomac Green Club House located at 44499 Oakmont Manor Square in Ashburn, VA.Donations can be made the Rubin Sztajer Holocaust Remembrance Scholarship at the University of Houston College of Nursing. Please visit giving.uh.edu/gift/?school=College%20of%20Nursing and click on Friends of Nursing Fund. Please be sure to note on the next page the name of the scholarship. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019