Ruby Adela Mabanta, age 79, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on February 22, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of Homero and Nilda (Inglecias) Hernandez. She was a member of The Flying Geese Quilting Guild (Bel Air), Angel Gowns and Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She worked as a Pre-School teacher in Harford County School District retiring in 1995 after approximately 10 years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frederick Mabanta; daughters, Melanie (Mike) Scarlato, Melodie (John Byrne) Mabanta, Melissa Anmarie (Mark) Mabanta-Poole; grandchildren, Michael D. Scarlato, Marissa A. Poole and Connor C. Poole; sister, Brunilda Fullerton; and brother, Amado Hernandez, Jr.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5-8 pm. Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 9:00 am. Interment will take place in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020