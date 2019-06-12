Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
Ruby Doris Payne of Aberdeen passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born July 24, 1918 and was very proud of turning 100. She spent her early years in Colebrook, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Albert and Nancy Corliss. Her siblings were brother Albert and sisters Nellie, Dorothy and Myrtle. She was married for 32 years to Claude W Payne before his passing in 2006. Surviving children are Patrick F Hinchy, Shirley A Hartsoe, Gary J Hinchy Sr., Kay Abernethy, and Patty Sadera. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, 2 nieces and 4 nephews. She had a very special pride in her family.Ruby traveled into her 80's to Arizona, California, Florida, and Tennessee. In her leisure time she enjoyed snow sports, dancing, crafting, boating and fishing. At her 100th birthday party Ruby was thrilled when Ronnie Dove crooned 'Happy Birthday' to her. She always looked forward to visits from her friends and family. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12 from 11am-12pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019
