Ruby E. WILLIAMS

Ruby E. WILLIAMS Notice
On May 30, 2019, Ruby E. Williams, beloved wife of the late Ellsworth Williams, devoted mother of Kathryn Williams and the late Michael Williams, sister of Gloria F. Logan of Washington DC. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered 11:00AM, Friday, June 7 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Govans). Interment private. The family suggests donations in her memory be sent to S. Ignatius Loyola Academy, a school serving inner-city male youths, 300 East Gittings St., Balto. MD 21239.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 4, 2019
