On November 30, 2020, Ruby June Cunningham passed away; Beloved wife of the late Patrick Leo Cunningham; Loving mother of Lisa Schwartz and her husband Donald, Jeanne Jones and her husband Ken, and Tamra Suzanne Davis; Cherished grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of 22, and great-great-grandmother of 9; She was preceded in death by her 4 sons, 2 granddaughters, and 1 great-granddaughter.



Due to the COVID Pandemic, Memorial Services will be held at a later date.



