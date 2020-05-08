Ruby L. Parker
Ruby L. Parker, age 81, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on May 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Tazewell, Virginia, she was the daughter of Henery and Marie (Wilson) Crabtree and wife of the late Harold Merrill Parker. She was a member of Emmorton Baptist Church. She retired from Harford County Public Schools where she worked as a custodian. She loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren. Ruby was a best friend to everyone.

Ruby is survived by her two sons, Gary A. Parker of Bel Air and Dale Parker of Edgewood; three grandsons, Zachary Parker, Christopher Hudler, and Justin Parker; granddaughter, Cynthia Gerst; three great-grandsons, Kameron and Korben Gerst, and Aden Parker; two great-granddaughters, Korynn Gerst and Marissa Parker; and brother, Larry Crabtree.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Diana Lynn Hudler; brothers, Jim and Roger Crabtree; and sister, Janet Griffith.

A private service will be held for family and invited guests.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Emmorton Baptist Church, 106-A Plumtree Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.
