Ruby (Madison) Robinson was born on August 8, 1948 to the late Ervin Madison and Sarah (Burroughs) Madison in Hale County Alabama. Ruby left her hometown to join the Job Corps, where her focus was key punch and administrative duties. Upon her completion of Job Corps studies, she became employed at The Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore Maryland and retired from the main branch in 2016 after 46 years of service. Ruby loved her employment with Enoch Pratt Free Library and held dear to her heart the relationships that were built. Ruby was united in marriage to the love of her life, David Robinson, in 1974 and from their union one daughter, Davida Robinson, was born. Ruby was blessed with one granddaughter, Autumn Costley, whom she doted on and was her pride and joy. Ruby was a devoted person and known for taking care of the people she loved. Ruby was a devout Christian and member of Sharon Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Alfred C.D. Vaughn. Her church members will remember her smile, giving spirit and thoughtfulness. The morning of June 16, 2020, began a time to mourn, Ruby preceded in death; her husband of 46 years David Robinson, (daughter) Davida Robinson, (granddaughter) Autumn Costley, 5 sisters, 3 brothers, 2 brother in laws, 2 sister in laws and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In Ruby's words she lived with cancer for 11 years and fought the battle until the Lord prepared her to rest.



