1/1
Ruby L. Robinson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby (Madison) Robinson was born on August 8, 1948 to the late Ervin Madison and Sarah (Burroughs) Madison in Hale County Alabama. Ruby left her hometown to join the Job Corps, where her focus was key punch and administrative duties. Upon her completion of Job Corps studies, she became employed at The Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore Maryland and retired from the main branch in 2016 after 46 years of service. Ruby loved her employment with Enoch Pratt Free Library and held dear to her heart the relationships that were built. Ruby was united in marriage to the love of her life, David Robinson, in 1974 and from their union one daughter, Davida Robinson, was born. Ruby was blessed with one granddaughter, Autumn Costley, whom she doted on and was her pride and joy. Ruby was a devoted person and known for taking care of the people she loved. Ruby was a devout Christian and member of Sharon Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Alfred C.D. Vaughn. Her church members will remember her smile, giving spirit and thoughtfulness. The morning of June 16, 2020, began a time to mourn, Ruby preceded in death; her husband of 46 years David Robinson, (daughter) Davida Robinson, (granddaughter) Autumn Costley, 5 sisters, 3 brothers, 2 brother in laws, 2 sister in laws and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In Ruby's words she lived with cancer for 11 years and fought the battle until the Lord prepared her to rest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Ruby was kind and friendly, the first person I met when I went to Sharon. I will miss her dearly.
Annie White
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved