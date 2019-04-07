Home

Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
Ruby Lorraine (Watts) Miller

Ruby Lorraine (Watts) Miller
Ruby Lorraine (Watts) Miller, age 90, of Glen Burnie and formerly of Severn, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Genesis Spa Creek. Born August 28, 1928 in Harmans, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norman Watts and Nora Hammond. She was the wife of Leonard Miller, who died in 1996. Ruby was a Customer Service Representative for many years with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA). She retired from the MVA in 1994. Ruby also served many years as a Communion Steward at St. Mark United Methodist Church. Surviving are daughter, Patricia Armstead; granddaughter, Tera Daniels; grandson, Joseph Armstead III; and great-grandchildren, Brendan & Bree Daniels and Nya, Joseph & Kloey Armstead. Visitation will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home-Gambrills, Gambrills, MD on Thursday, April 11 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Hanover, MD on Friday, April 12 at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Glen Haven Cemetery, Glen Burnie MD. https://www.hardestyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Ruby-Lorraine-Miller/Annapolis-MD/1841518#obit-services
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
