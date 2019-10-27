Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Tauber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby R. Tauber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby R. Tauber Notice
On October 24, 2019, Ruby Reine Tauber, wife of Albert Tauber, stepmother of Lisa Snyder and husband Don, William Tauber and wife Bonnie and James Tauber, grandmother of nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, and her nephew David Drewer. Mrs. Tauber is additionally survived by a host of loving family and friends.

The family will receive visitors at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Wednesday 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Pastor Kristi King will officiate. Interment will be at the Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD; date to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care 11311 McCormick Road STE 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Online condolences may be shared at
https://www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com/obituary/ruby-tauber
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now