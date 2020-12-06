Rudolf Walter Jr (Rudy), 61, passed away suddenly on December 1, 2020 due to complications from cancer. He was born in Baltimore where he lived his whole life and worked as a professional chef. He is survived by his daughters, Jillian and Paige; father, Rudolf Sr; sister, Lynn Spates, and her husband, Mark; aunt, Georgia Chilcoat; his sweetheart of 10 yrs, Gail Schulman, and her daughter, Arielle. He was predeceased by his mother, Doris; and uncle, Paul. At Rudy's request, his body will be donated to benefit medical research and education. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In remembrance of Rudy's life, donations can be made to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center or Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue.



