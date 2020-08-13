Rudolph Brian Schaar, 60, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 06, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
Mr. Schaar was born August 04, 1960 in Orange, New Jersey the son of Rudolph and Natalie (Dreher) Schaar. Brian was raised in Fanwood, NJ and shortly after college he moved to Philadelphia. He then relocated and settled in Baltimore.
Brian graduated from Union Catholic High School. He attended Penn State University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Architecture in 1983. He then furthered his education at Philadelphia University, having earned his Master's degree in sustainable design in 2010.
Brian, who was known as Rudy to his colleagues, was an architect for Whitman, Requardt & Associates in Baltimore, where he worked for many years. He was elected to American Institute of Architects Maryland State Board of Directors to represent the Baltimore chapter. He loved biking; so much that he never needed a car while residing in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Brian also loved to travel to see various architectural styles. His passion for his career was clearly evident, especially his enthusiasm for sustainable designs. He was always thinking of how current methods of energy use affect climate change and what can be done to reduce this impact.
Mr. Schaar is survived by his parents, Rudolph and Natalie Schaar; his brothers, Dale Schaar and his wife Lisa Pittarelli, and Bruce Schaar. He is also survived by his niece, Dana Schaar; his nephew, Eric Schaar and many extended family and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Friday, August 14th from 8:00 to 10:00 A.M.
A Funeral Mass will follow, beginning at 10:30 A.M. St. Matthias Church in Somerset, NJ. Burial and committal services will follow at St. Teresa Cemetery in Summit, NJ
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bike Maryland (https://www.bikemaryland.org/support/donate/general-donation/
).