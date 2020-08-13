1/1
Rudolph Brian Schaar
Rudolph Brian Schaar, 60, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 06, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mr. Schaar was born August 04, 1960 in Orange, New Jersey the son of Rudolph and Natalie (Dreher) Schaar. Brian was raised in Fanwood, NJ and shortly after college he moved to Philadelphia. He then relocated and settled in Baltimore.

Brian graduated from Union Catholic High School. He attended Penn State University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Architecture in 1983. He then furthered his education at Philadelphia University, having earned his Master's degree in sustainable design in 2010.

Brian, who was known as Rudy to his colleagues, was an architect for Whitman, Requardt & Associates in Baltimore, where he worked for many years. He was elected to American Institute of Architects Maryland State Board of Directors to represent the Baltimore chapter. He loved biking; so much that he never needed a car while residing in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Brian also loved to travel to see various architectural styles. His passion for his career was clearly evident, especially his enthusiasm for sustainable designs. He was always thinking of how current methods of energy use affect climate change and what can be done to reduce this impact.

Mr. Schaar is survived by his parents, Rudolph and Natalie Schaar; his brothers, Dale Schaar and his wife Lisa Pittarelli, and Bruce Schaar. He is also survived by his niece, Dana Schaar; his nephew, Eric Schaar and many extended family and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Friday, August 14th from 8:00 to 10:00 A.M.



A Funeral Mass will follow, beginning at 10:30 A.M. St. Matthias Church in Somerset, NJ. Burial and committal services will follow at St. Teresa Cemetery in Summit, NJ

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bike Maryland (https://www.bikemaryland.org/support/donate/general-donation/).

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
August 11, 2020
Rudy's passion for sustainability in design was an inspiration. He always challenged us to look for new ways to save energy and resources in our designs. Rudy made a difference at WRA, and he will be missed. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Terry Schroeder
Coworker
August 11, 2020
The Board of Directors of AIA Maryland wishes to express our heartfelt condolences to The Schaar family and friends from Whitman Requardt & Associates.

As a new member of our board, Rudy jumped right in contributing to our advocacy efforts. His voice and passion for our built environment will be truly missed.

May his memory be a blessing to all who had the pleasure to know him.

Sandi Worthman
Executive Director
AIA Maryland
Sandi Worthman
August 11, 2020
I worked with Rudy for many years at WRA. I'll miss talking about coffee over our respective french presses in the office.
Collin Stewart
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
August 10, 2020
I'm deeply saddened for the news of this loss. Rudy was an incredible person and helped tremendously in the sustainable architecture industry in Baltimore. Rudy made a huge impact on AIA Baltimore’s advocacy priorities and programs for sustainability, climate action, complete streets and urban design, especially related to cycling. He was a great co-chair for our COTE committee and organized really good events for all of us. He was generous with his knowledge and kind. He will be very missed in our meetups.
Ursula Fernandez del Castillo
Coworker
August 10, 2020
On behalf of AIA Baltimore, we are deeply saddened by Rudy's loss, and convey our deepest condolences to his family, and to his colleagues at Whitman, Requardt & Associates.

Rudy made a lasting mark on AIA Baltimore and our community through his leadership of the Committee on the Environment and Resilience, and AIA Baltimore’s advocacy priorities and programs for sustainability, climate action, complete streets and urban design, especially related to cycling. Rudy was instrumental in developing our chapter’s collaboration with Bikemore for successful passage of the Baltimore City Complete Streets Ordinance. Rudy could be counted on to participate with dedication and passion in our Baltimore City Council advocacy luncheons. He contributed his voice and expertise to our chapter’s input on Baltimore City Zoning legislation, adoption of energy codes and sustainability policy issues in our local and state jurisdictions, and as AIA Baltimore representive to the AIA Maryland board of directors. With his COTE+R co-chairs and committee members, Rudy developed numerous programs, presentations, tours, and webinars for professional and community education on sustainability topics. Among these was the annual COTE+R urban bike tour (his favorite event each year), which explored various sites and issues of sustainability and resilience in Baltimore, and also raised funds for related community organizations.

Rudy will be sorely missed by all at AIA Baltimore. He was passionate and committed--always rigorous in his approach to architecture and sustainable design, and but equally kind and good natured, with a wry sense of humor that would shine through.

May Rudy's memory be an inspiration and a source of peace to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Kathleen Lane, AIA
Executive Director
AIA Baltimore





Kathleen Lane
Friend
August 10, 2020
I worked with Rudy for many years. He was a dedicated architect caring deeply about our planet and how to make it more livable. Me sincere sympathy for his family.
Edward Miller
Coworker
August 10, 2020
