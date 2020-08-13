On behalf of AIA Baltimore, we are deeply saddened by Rudy's loss, and convey our deepest condolences to his family, and to his colleagues at Whitman, Requardt & Associates.



Rudy made a lasting mark on AIA Baltimore and our community through his leadership of the Committee on the Environment and Resilience, and AIA Baltimore’s advocacy priorities and programs for sustainability, climate action, complete streets and urban design, especially related to cycling. Rudy was instrumental in developing our chapter’s collaboration with Bikemore for successful passage of the Baltimore City Complete Streets Ordinance. Rudy could be counted on to participate with dedication and passion in our Baltimore City Council advocacy luncheons. He contributed his voice and expertise to our chapter’s input on Baltimore City Zoning legislation, adoption of energy codes and sustainability policy issues in our local and state jurisdictions, and as AIA Baltimore representive to the AIA Maryland board of directors. With his COTE+R co-chairs and committee members, Rudy developed numerous programs, presentations, tours, and webinars for professional and community education on sustainability topics. Among these was the annual COTE+R urban bike tour (his favorite event each year), which explored various sites and issues of sustainability and resilience in Baltimore, and also raised funds for related community organizations.



Rudy will be sorely missed by all at AIA Baltimore. He was passionate and committed--always rigorous in his approach to architecture and sustainable design, and but equally kind and good natured, with a wry sense of humor that would shine through.



May Rudy's memory be an inspiration and a source of peace to his family, friends, and colleagues.



Kathleen Lane, AIA

Executive Director

AIA Baltimore













