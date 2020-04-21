|
Rudolph (Rudy) L. Fleischmann, of Pikesville, MD, was born September 26, 1928 and passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving and cherished husband to Arlene Fleischmann; beloved father of Barry Fleischmann, Robert Fleischmann, Leonard and Darlene Fleischmann, and David Fleischmann; adoring father-in-law of Maria Fleischmann; devoted brother of Inge Fowlie; loving grandfather of Daniel (Laura), Rachel (Tiago), and Jared Fleischmann; Louis, Benjamin, and Andrew Fleischmann; Laura, Melissa, and Joshua Fleischmann; step-father of Ryan (Rachael) Spiegel and Brett Spiegel; step-grandfather of Jack and Dalia Spiegel; beloved uncle of Sarah (Emily Paradis), Hannah (Phil) Lortie, and the late Rachel Fowlie; great uncle of Oscar and Alice Paradis, and Severn Lortie; great grandfather of Alexander Maxwell Magalhaes; and loving cousin of Lewis (Helen) Fleischmann. He was predeceased by his parents, Lucy and Max Fleischmann.
Born in Bayreuth, Germany, Rudy was 11 years old when he left Germany for the United States on April 29, 1940. He was accompanied by his sister and parents, who boarded the S.S. Washington, one of the last boats permitted to leave Germany. Rudy and his family settled in Baltimore, Maryland, where he lived for the past 80 years and remained until his death. During his career in sales, Rudy worked as a manufacturers' representative of children's clothing.
Throughout his life, Rudy's priority was his relationship with family and friends. He cherished everyone around him and he considered everyone special. Rudy will be missed and forever loved by all those who were fortunate enough to be part of his life.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please check Sol Levinson website for shiva updates.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020