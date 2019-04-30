Home

Rudolph Frank Bonincontri, 68, of Bel Air, MD passed away on April 27, 2019. Rudolph is survived by sons, Ray C.P. (Jamie) Bonincontri and Phillip R. (Katherine) Bonincontri; grandchildren, Brittany Saucedo, Alyssa Bonincontri, Paige Bonincontri, Yianni Bonincontri, Sophia Bonincontri, Alexa Bonincontri, Andrew Roverdro, Cameron Rovendro and Madyson Rovendro; great-granddaughter, Lilliana Saucedo; sister, Sandra Oliver; and nieces, Angela Baker and Samantha Cowan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6-9 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 am. Burial will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
