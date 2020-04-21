|
Rudolph (Rudy) L. Fleischmann, of Pikesville, MD, was born September 26, 1928 and passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving and cherished husband to Arlene Fleischmann; beloved father of Barry Fleischmann, Robert Fleischmann, Leonard and Darlene Fleischmann, and David Fleischmann; father-in-law of Maria Fleischmann; devoted brother of Inge Fowlie; loving grandfather of Daniel (Laura), Rachel (Tiago), and Jared Fleischmann; Louis, Benjamin, and Andrew Fleischmann; Laura, Melissa, and Joshua Fleischmann; step-father of Ryan (Rachael) Spiegel and Brett Spiegel; step-grandfather of Jack and Dalia Spiegel; beloved uncle of Sarah (Emily Paradis), Hannah (Phil) Lortie, and the late Rachel Fowlie; great uncle of Oscar and Alice Paradis, and Severn Lortie; great grandfather of Alexander Maxwell Magalhaes; and loving cousin of Lewis (Helen) Fleischmann. He was predeceased by his parents, Lucy and Max Fleischmann.
Born in Bayreuth Germany, Rudy was 11 years old when he left Germany for America on April 29, 1940. He was accompanied by his sister and parents, who boarded the S.S. Washington, one of the last boats to leave Germany. Once they arrived in America, they settled in Baltimore to be with other family members who had escaped. Rudy was a holocaust survivor, he left behind many family members who were unable to leave Germany who died in concentration camps. Only knowing a few words of English, Rudy quickly learned the language as he assimilated to school and a brand-new environment in Baltimore. Not terribly fond of school, Rudy was very engaged in the jobs he held as a young boy. From the age of 12, he sold magazines and cigarettes door to door and worked in a grocery store to make money for his family. Like his father, Rudy was an incredibly hard working, intelligent, and motivated man. For over 50 years, Rudy worked as a manufacturers' representative of children's clothing.
When Rudy wasn't working, he loved playing cards, bowling, and watching the Orioles. He also adored animals and over the years, donated money to various animal charities. But more important than anything else in Rudy's life was his relationships with his family and friends. He truly cherished people. His clients and business associates were like family to him and he enjoyed hosting weekly card games with his friends for many years. Rudy was an exceptionally loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. He always made it clear that his whole world revolved around his family. Extremely proud of his children, he would glow when they were around and made sure to regularly tell them how loved they were. Rudy will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020