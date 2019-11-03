|
|
Rudolph L. Ranieri, Jr. died at his home in Catonsville, Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A long-time resident of Baltimore, Maryland, Mr. Ranieri was born on Feb. 6, 1929 in Galveston, Texas to Rudolph L. Ranieri, Sr. and Velta (Dick) Ranieri. An only child, Mr. Ranieri was the grandson of Vincenzo Ranieri and Mary (Regini) Ranieri, both of Galveston, Texas and Jefferson Davis Dick and Laura Elizabeth (Posey) Dick, both of Virginia Point, Texas.
Mr. Ranieri attended Ball High School in Galveston and following a year at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, graduated in 1951 from North Texas State College in Denton, Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in History. From 1951-53, He attended seminary at the Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, California, graduating in 1953. He was ordained as a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Texas by Bishop Clinton Quin in 1953 and then as a priest, also in the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, in 1954.
Following his ordination, Mr. Ranieri served as a curate in Houston, Texas and then as Vicar successively at Holy Trinity, Bonham and at Christ the King, Fort Worth, both in the Diocese of Dallas. He was appointed as Senior Curate at Saint Paul's, K Street in Washington, D.C. in 1961 and served there until 1966, when he was appointed as Rector at Mount Calvary Episcopal Church in 1966. He served as Rector at Mount Calvary until 1994, where in conjunction with the All Saints Sisters of Catonsville, he was instrumental in the creation of the Joseph Ritchey Hospice, the first free-standing hospice in the state of Maryland. Following his retirement, he was laicized and became a Roman Catholic.
Mr. Ranieri was preceded in death by wives Diana Elizabeth (Starr) Ranieri and Madeleine (Parlier) Hill and his son, Gian Domenico Ranieri. He is survived by a daughter, Maria Alessandra Watters (Martin), and grandsons John Davis Emory and Luke Williams Watters, of Sewanee, Tennessee. He is also survived by step-daughters Catherine (Hill) Donoghue, Marcia (Hill) Dawson, and Madeleine (Hill) Deming; and step-sons Arthur and Frederick Hill. His Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Angels, Charlestown Community on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019