Rudolph Smith passed May 14, 2020, at 86 years old. Rudolph Smith was a veteran, loving father, former foster parent, deacon, and multi-talented entrepreneur. Rudolph, more commonly known as Rudy, was born in North Carolina but became a native to Baltimore in his early childhood. As a young adult, he served in the U.S. Army. Not long after serving, he proposed to Theresa Brooks. After marrying, they had four beautiful children. While catering in his spare time, he also worked for the Social Security Administration where he retired after 35 years. After retiring, he became the proud founder of R&S Computer Services, where he began a new career as a successful tax accountant. Rudy had the heart to continue serving, as he became a co-foster parent with his wife Theresa. Together they helped to leave a positive impact on the young lives of children in the Baltimore City area. He not only served his country and the local community, but he also served in his church, Mount Hope Church of God, where his wife pastored. His passions included traveling the country with his RV Club annually, rooting for the Baltimore Ravens every season, and listening to barbershop quartets. Everyone that knew him can agree that he had an infectious sense of humor, easy-going personality, and a positive outlook on life. Never one to complain, he was always encouraging and in good spirits. In summary, Rudy was an influential businessman. His fervent work ethic enabled him to curate a life he loved. His love for Christ also influenced his generous spirit and daily gratitude. Funeral viewing at March Funeral Home, 05/27/20, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. 5616 Old Court Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133 (410-655-0110).



