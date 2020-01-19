Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection Chapel
Rudy John Lentulay Notice
On January 15, 2020, Rudy John Lentulay; beloved husband of Rose M. Lentulay; cherished father of Deirdre Lentulay; dear brother of Jean Heintzel, Marie Sanner, Donna Wick and Bill Lentulay; loving brother-in-law of Connie Sanfilippo and Lydia Sanfilippo. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Tuesday from 4-7pm. A Memorial Mass will be said on Wednesday at 10:30am at Church of the Resurrection Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123 or the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2305 N. Charles St., Baltimore MD 21218. Interment is private. Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
