Ruhl Lon Rexroad died Feb.11 2020 at his home in Dundalk, Md. HE was 84. He was born on August 3rd 1935 in West Virginia to the late Lonnie Hudson Rexroad and Favor Morrison. He went on to join the United States Marine Corps where he served for 4 years. He is survived by his wife, Doris A. Rexroad; daughter Renee Schlerf and her husband Joe Schlerf; son, Thomas Kern; grandchildren, Hillary Schlerf, Hunter Schlerf, Hennesy Schlerf and one great-grandson Colton Schlerf
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020