Home

POWERED BY

Ruhl Lon Rexroad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruhl Lon Rexroad Notice
Ruhl Lon Rexroad died Feb.11 2020 at his home in Dundalk, Md. HE was 84. He was born on August 3rd 1935 in West Virginia to the late Lonnie Hudson Rexroad and Favor Morrison. He went on to join the United States Marine Corps where he served for 4 years. He is survived by his wife, Doris A. Rexroad; daughter Renee Schlerf and her husband Joe Schlerf; son, Thomas Kern; grandchildren, Hillary Schlerf, Hunter Schlerf, Hennesy Schlerf and one great-grandson Colton Schlerf
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruhl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -