Rush E. Fletcher, age 86, of Street, Maryland, went into the arms of his Heavenly Father after a 17 year valiant fight with cancer. He was the son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Winemiller) Fletcher. Rush leaves a brother, Oscar; and a sister, Helen; many nephew and nieces and brothers and sisters in Christ. He was preceded in death by brothers Evans, Irvin and Ralph. Also, surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 60+ years, Remona; and their children, Ron (Angela), Robin Dawn Kern (Kyle) and Rick (Vanessa); grandchildren, Tyler, Luke (Annie), Corey, Brooke and Daniel. He loved and cared for his family, always wanting to set a good example of Godly living.
Rush grew up on the family farm on Jerrys Road in Street. He attended Mt. Horeb one-room school, Jarrettsville High School and graduated from North Harford High School in 1952. He farmed until drafted into the Army in 1955 where he served two years active duty, three years active reserves and one year inactive reserves. Following his military service he went to work as a technician for Sears, Roebuck and Company where he worked for thirty-one years. Rush and Remona were married in 1959 at North Harford Baptist Church where he worshipped and served until his death. When he could no longer actively participate, he continued to love and pray for the church and church family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation to be held Friday, November 15 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Saturday, November 16 there will be a brief visitation from 10 – 10:50 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Visitation and memorial services will be held at North Harford Baptist Church, 4008 Old Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville. His pastor, Reverend John W. Manry will officiate. Interment will be in the St. Paul Cemetery, adjacent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2036 Telegraph Road, Pylesville. Everyone is invited to join the family at the meal immediately following interment in the fellowship hall at St. Paul Church. The family is being served by Harkins Funeral Home in Delta, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019