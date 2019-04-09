Russ Cook Jr., age 74, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on April 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Russell Cook Sr. and Dorothy (Blansfield) Cook and husband of 47 years to Christine (Sauer) Cook of Jarrettesville. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served our country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and served as Treasurer of Hannah's Hope at Mt. Zion. He graduated from Western Maryland and played college football for the school. He was a proud, loving father and grandfather, very committed in his Christian Faith and very involved in his church.In addition to his wife, Mr. Cook is survived by his son, Nathan Gabriel Cook (Kira)of Havre de Grace; daughters, Sarah Elizabeth O'Brien (John O'Brien II) of Monkton and Theresa Ellen Burton (Darren) of Harrisburg, PA; granddaughters, Mikayla H. Greene of Harrisburg, PA, Caitlyn E O'Brien of Monkton, Emma R. Cook of Havre de Grace, Ava G. Cook of Havre de Grace, Sean R. O'Brien of Monkton and Ethan T. Cook of Havre de Grace; and sister, Sandra Lee Drake of Chambersburg, PA. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church from 11 am-12 pm with a service to follow at 12 pm with Rev. Craig A. McLaughlin officiating. Interment will take place in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Hannah's Hope at Mt Zion United Methodist Church, Bel Air at www.findhope-hannah.orgCondolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary