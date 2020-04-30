|
On April 27, 2020, Russell A. Wiebking passed away at the age of 78 of Alzheimer's Disease. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Wiebking (nee Gray) for 57 years. Devoted father of Karen Knight and her husband Butch Knight, Richard Wiebking and his wife Pat Wiebking, Keith Wiebking and his wife Laura Wiebking. Grandfather of six and great-grandfather of four. Russell is the son of the late Maynard and Adele Wiebking. He is also survived by his brothers Clark, Roland, Henry and David Wiebking; and one sister, Janice Wiebking. Russell was a Master Plumber, 28 years with Local Union 48 and then with Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 486. Over the years, he has served as a plumbing inspector for Howard County, Vice President and Credit Union for Local 48. He was also a backflow instructor for Local 486 for a while. All services are private at this time. Donations may be made in his memory to the . To share online condolences with his family, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020