On November 21, 2018 Russell O. Bowen, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Towson. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Janet (nee Eckert) and his three sons Douglas (wife Linda), William (fiancee Maureen Rodgers), and David (wife Corinne). Russell is also survived by his three grand daughters Heather Bowen, Holly Bowen, and Jackie Bowen.A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 1609 Kurtz Ave. Lutherville, MD 21093 on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11 am.If desired, memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Russell's name may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019
