Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Keadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell F. Keadle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell F. Keadle Notice
On January 17, 2020 RUSSELL F. "Russ" KEADLE; loving brother of Michael E. Keadle and his wife Jan, Patrick D. Keadle, Jane A. Wisniewski and her husband Dan and Melissa Marie Keadle and her husband David Lenoe; dear son of the late Maynard and Claire Keadle; devoted uncle of Stephanie Keadle Simpson, Matthew Stearns Keadle and Sophia Claire Lenoe; great-uncle of Jack Thomas Simpson; nephew of Lynn and Pat Fleming.

A celebration of Russ's life will be held with family and friends. Details to be announced at a later date. Interment Private. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -