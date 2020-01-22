|
On January 17, 2020 RUSSELL F. "Russ" KEADLE; loving brother of Michael E. Keadle and his wife Jan, Patrick D. Keadle, Jane A. Wisniewski and her husband Dan and Melissa Marie Keadle and her husband David Lenoe; dear son of the late Maynard and Claire Keadle; devoted uncle of Stephanie Keadle Simpson, Matthew Stearns Keadle and Sophia Claire Lenoe; great-uncle of Jack Thomas Simpson; nephew of Lynn and Pat Fleming.
A celebration of Russ's life will be held with family and friends. Details to be announced at a later date. Interment Private. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020