Russell Riddell

Russell James Riddell, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was 75.
Mr. Riddell was born in Long Beach, California, to Russell R. Riddell and Gertrude Hepner Riddell. He was the devoted husband of 54 years to Sandra Ellen Riddell, loving father of Jennifer Riddell Rademaker and her husband Robbert Bijman of London, United Kingdom, and the late Vanessa S. Riddell. He was the grandfather of Nicholas Riddell Rademaker of London, United Kingdom.
Mr. Riddell retired from Chevron Corporation. He was a Loyola High School graduate. He attained a BS in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University, an MBA from Temple University, and an MA in History from Towson University. At Lehigh, he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity and began his lifelong passion for college wrestling. Mr. Riddell enjoyed history, particularly of the American Civil War, World War II, naval history, and the oil industry. He was well travelled and multilingual. Throughout his life, he lived in the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Russia. He was known by his many friends as a great storyteller, and for his loyalty and kindness.
