Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
On May 24, 2019, Ruth Ann Miller, beloved significant other of Paul Polsny; loving mother of John Miller, David Miller, Robert Miller, and Valerie Miller. Dear grandmother of Robert, Jr., Brittany, Selena, Jordyn, Sarah, Jacob, Eric and Neveah. Great grandmother of Aria and Karsyn. Dear sister of Vincent Mitchell, Jr., and the late Rose Nelson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9. A Prayer service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019
