On Friday, August 16, 2019 Ruth Ann (nee Mertz) Robertson, age 79, of Parkton, MD. Beloved wife of Charles David Robertson for 54 years; devoted mother of David Ray Robertson and his wife Krista of White Hall, MD; sister of Richard Mertz and his wife Pat of Fleetwood, PA and the late Judy Mertz; grandmother of Katelin N. Raiff and Zachary J. Robertson.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Fleetwood Cemetery in Fleetwood, PA on Saturday, September 7 beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hereford United Methodist Church directed to the mortgage of the Family Life Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019