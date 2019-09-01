Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Fleetwood Cemetery
Fleetwood, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann ROBERTSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann ROBERTSON Notice
On Friday, August 16, 2019 Ruth Ann (nee Mertz) Robertson, age 79, of Parkton, MD. Beloved wife of Charles David Robertson for 54 years; devoted mother of David Ray Robertson and his wife Krista of White Hall, MD; sister of Richard Mertz and his wife Pat of Fleetwood, PA and the late Judy Mertz; grandmother of Katelin N. Raiff and Zachary J. Robertson.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Fleetwood Cemetery in Fleetwood, PA on Saturday, September 7 beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hereford United Methodist Church directed to the mortgage of the Family Life Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.