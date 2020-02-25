|
|
On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, RUTH ANN WITTE (nee Sparklin), 91, of Westminster and formerly of Gwynn Oak. Beloved wife of the late Edgar Albert Witte, who died in 2016; loving mother of Kathy Gressieux of Pikesville and Deborah Muise of Westminster; devoted grandmother of Evelyn Baker, Charles Muise, Christina Golomb, Russell Subock and Bryan Subock; dear great-grandmother of Jude Benjamin Golomb, Jillian Ann Golomb, Connor Weston Subock and Teagan Claire Subock.
Funeral services and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Arrangements are entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Finksburg. Online condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020