Ruth Anna Zell
1943 - 2020
RUTH ANNA ZELL, 77 of Whiteford, MD, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. She was the beloved wife of George Leo Zell, Sr. who passed on July 3, 2008. At the time of his death, they had shared 47 years of marriage. Born on September 23, 1943 in Delta, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter James and Anna Mary (Ewing) Flaharty and spent her lifetime in the Delta, PA/Whiteford, MD areas. Retiring in 2008, she had worked as a CNA for Hart Heritage Estates in Street, MD. Ruth was family oriented, spending much of her life as a homemaker, lovingly raising six children. Ruth was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bingo at the local fire halls and the American Legion.

She is survived by: five children-Sherry L. Watkins (Billy) of McGrady, NC; James R. Zell (Maria) of Delta, PA; Mary E. Bryant (Christopher) of Delta, PA; George L. Zell, Jr. (Debbie) of Whiteford, MD and Jeffery A. Zell (Bobbi) of Port Deposit, MD. She is also survived by: thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her son, Charles E. Zell.

Services will be private for the family with her final resting place in Darlington Cemetery next to her loving husband, Leo.Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to: American Lung Association,1 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or https://action.lung.org. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit: www.harkinsfuneralhome.com


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
