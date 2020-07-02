1/
Ruth Armetta
Ruth Ann Armetta (nee Armiger) passed away at the age of 92 on June 26, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampden, Baltimore City, MD, Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Vittorio (Vic) Armetta, and the daughter of the late Herbert and Cora Armiger. She is survived by her children, Nanette Odend'hal and husband Edward (Joe) Odend'hal, and Victor (Timmy) Armetta and wife Kathy Armetta; grandchildren, Andrea Zakowsky and husband Ron Zakowsky, Jennifer Power and husband George (Rob) Power III, Michael Armetta and wife Richelle Armetta, Justin Armetta and wife Robin Armetta, and Danielle Peregoy and husband Andrew Peregoy; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brady Power, Myriam and Ethan Armetta, and Trevor, Sophie and Brett Peregoy. She was interred at Mountain Christian Church Cemetery in Joppa, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 2, 2020.
