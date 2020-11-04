1/1
Ruth B. Brinegar
Ruth B. Brinegar, age 83, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on October 29, 2020. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Claude S. and Bessie (Whitt) Blevins and wife of 52 years to Roy James Brinegar, Sr.

In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda Ashcraft; son, Roy James Brinegar, Jr. and his wife Brenda; 6 grandchildren, Christina, Alena, David, Joseph, RJ, Andrew; 8 great grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Stafford.

Ruth is preceded in death by her sister, Frieda Sinsko.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air, MD on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3-7pm. Services will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 10 am at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
In loving memory of Aunt Ruth. She will be loved and in our thoughts always.

Our sincere condolences to everyone.

Love,
Paul & Mia, Tim & Karen and Karen & James, Jamie, Teddy and Paige.
Madigan and Mcfarlane families
Family
November 3, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Madigan
November 3, 2020
What a wonderful aunt.!
Tim Madigan
Family
