Ruth B. Brinegar, age 83, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on October 29, 2020. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Claude S. and Bessie (Whitt) Blevins and wife of 52 years to Roy James Brinegar, Sr.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda Ashcraft; son, Roy James Brinegar, Jr. and his wife Brenda; 6 grandchildren, Christina, Alena, David, Joseph, RJ, Andrew; 8 great grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Stafford.
Ruth is preceded in death by her sister, Frieda Sinsko.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air, MD on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3-7pm. Services will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 10 am at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
