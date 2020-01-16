|
Ruth Rose Blinder (nee Ratner), of Columbia, MD, passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Ruth was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Calvin (Rosanne) Blinder, Henry (Janice) Blinder, and Sharon Blinder Hill (Douglas Hill); grandchildren, Joshua Blinder (Alessandra Melloni), Seth Blinder (Anthony Siraci), Daniel (Daniela) Blinder, Deborah (David) Greenhalgh, Andrew Blinder, Lee Blinder, Pamela Hill; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, and Jeremy Blinder, and Levi Greenhalgh. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Blinder; parents, Jacob and Esther Ratner; and sisters, Natalie Ziplow and Sylvia Apelbaum.
Mrs. Blinder grew up in Hartford, CT. After school, she worked for a short time as a bookkeeper and secretary, and then devoted all of her time to her three children. Volunteerism was important to her. She was a Brownie Troop Leader and president of the synagogue Sisterhood in Ohio. For the past 15 years, she has happily lived at Vantage House/Residences at Vantage Point in Columbia, MD.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Columbia Memorial Park, 12005 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD on Sunday, January 12, at 10:30 am. Following the service at the cemetery, there will be a memorial service at 11:30am at the Residences at Vantage Point, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Federation of Howard County, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400, Columbia, MD 21044, Memo line: Jewish Services at Vantage Point. In mourning at 9229 Quick Fox, Columbia, MD 21045, on Sunday and Monday evenings, beginning at 7pm, with services at 7:30pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 16, 2020