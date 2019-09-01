Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Towson, MD
Ruth C. Manley


1927 - 2019
Ruth C. Manley Notice
Ruth Carolyn Manley, 92, of Timonium passed away August 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Towson, MD on September 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Msgr. George Moeller officiating. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Ruth was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Andrew and Mary Ludwig on June 1, 1927. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael J Manley and two sisters, Mary Jane Ludwig and Anna Mae Schultz. She was the loving mother of Michael Costanza, Judith Mann (Lou), Timothy Costanza, Michele Jeffcoat (Jim), Mark Costanza, Mary Lynn Elsmo (Leif), and Laura Costanza; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Ruth volunteered her services at GBMC and was actively involved at Mercy Ridge Retirement Community. She exemplified the love of faith and family and had a deep appreciation for everything she was blessed with. We are left with wonderful memories and are deeply humbled and grateful to have been a part of Ruth's life.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
