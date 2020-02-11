|
On February 10, 2020, Ruth C. Moller (nee Reep) passed away. Beloved wife of the late George W. Moller; loving father of Linda Keilman, Jeff Moller and wife Bonnie; cherished grandmother of Scott Keilman and wife Holly and Brian Keilman and wife Cindy; devoted great-grandmother of Heather and husband Ky, Emily, Alex, Sara and Andrew; devoted great-great-grandmother of Adalie & Elijah; dear sister of Miller Reep and wife Beth.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC.; 1630 Edmondson Avenue; Catonsville, MD 21228. A funeral service will be celebrated 11AM, Thursday, February 13 at the Charlestown Chapel; 711 Maiden Choice Lane; Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment in Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2020