Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD
Ruth Charlotte Wheatley Notice
On Monday, September 30, 2019, Ruth C. Wheatley, of Baltimore. Beloved wife of the late James Wheatley; sister of Edward Hampton; and aunt of Sally Graham, Wade Hampton, and Ellen Davis. Also survived by numerous family members. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, 10 am at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
