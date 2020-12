On December 2, 2020, Ruth Henzler Cook passed away; She is survived by her 3 nephews and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Cook Jr., and by her parents, George and Marie Henzler.Graveside services were previously held at the Loudon Park Cemetery, Baltimore.In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions to a charity of your choice