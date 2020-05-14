Ruth Denick (nee Horrowitz), Baltimore, MD, died on May 13, 2020, at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband, Theodore C. Denick, son John (Robin); grandchildren Daniel (Laura) Levenstein, Julia and Laura Denick; and great grand-daughters, Clara and Leah Levenstein. Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann Denick, sister Muriel (Bernard) Rider and parents, Pearl and Samuel Horrowitz.



Ruth was an accomplished and resilient woman who set high standards for herself and her family. She was cherished by her devoted husband of 69 years, the love of her life. Education was very important to her and, when visiting with her grandchildren, asking them about their studies was at the top of her list. As a dedicated volunteer over many decades, Ruth held leadership positions in a number of Jewish women's organizations. Ruth valued her many friends and enjoyed entertaining, bridge and knitting. She will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation Sisterhood, 8100 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or The Federation of Jewish Women's Organizations of Maryland, PO Box 29, Stevenson, MD 21153. Cards and contribution acknowledgments should be directed to John Denick, 6711 Woodbury Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.





Please refer to Sol Levinson & Bros. website for information on Zoom access for the memorial service and shiva.



