Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Angels Chapel (Charlestown Retirement Community)
Ruth Donnelly Notice
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Ruth G. Donnelly, loving wife of the late Calvin Earl Donnelly; devoted mother of Patricia Donnelly and her husband Steven Ruby and John "Jack" Donnelly and his wife Jaree Donnelly; loving sister of Virginia Clarke and the late Elwood Gray; dear grandmother of Caitlin Norton and Meredith Lally; loving great-grandmother of Henry Norton and Scarlett Lally. She is also survived by many loving friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Our Lady Of The Angels Chapel (Charlestown Retirement Community) on Saturday November 16th at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018) Washington DC (20090-8018.)

www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
