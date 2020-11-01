Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" Baumgartner, 90, of Owings Mills passed away on October 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 11, 1929 in Baltimore, MD to the late Allen L. and Ruth E. (nee Klotsch) Schultheis. She was married to the late Paul Baumgartner.
Betty was an award winning Avon representative with over 50 years experience. She loved her family and was affectionately called "Gigi" by her great grandchildren. She was loved by all and touched so many lives.
She is survived by her son Randolph Baumgartner; son Glenn and his wife Patsy Baumgartner; daughter Lisa and her husband Eric Harrington; son Greg Baumgartner and his partner Alycia Birks; grandchildren Danielle and her husband Shay Tippens, Jennifer Venn-Fredericksen and her husband Chad, Sarah Baumgartner, Chris and his wife Jen Siwak, Mandy and her husband Bryant White, Jessica Corea-Elkins and her husband Corea-Elkins, Eddie Ellison, William and his wife Jessica Harrington, Jimmy, Matthew and Phillip Eisenstein, Karissa and her husband Zach Aloisio and Danny Baumgartner; great grandchildren Westley, Max, Jake, Ava, Carter, Ryan, May and Henry.
Please contact the family for details on the memorial service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society
or Pets On Wheels. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown. www.ElineFuneralHome.com