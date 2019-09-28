|
On September 9, 2019, Ruth E Tropea (nee Scheihing) passed away after a lengthy illness. Ruth was 100 years of age. Predeceased by her spouse Joseph, parents John and Laura Scheihing, brother Donald Scheihing, and nephew Mark; sister Lillian Franck and spouse Charles. She was known in her professional life as "Miss Trudine"; and was a Club Headliner in Las Vegas for a number of years and the friend of several movie celebrities. She is survived by her sister-in-law Doris Scheihing and several nieces and nephews both here, in Pennsylvania and in Texas.
A graveside service will be held at the Loudon Park Cemetery on Saturday October 5th at 1 PM. Inurnment Loudon Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 28, 2019