On September 23, 2019, Ruth Von Bramer of Timonium, Maryland passed away peacefully at Stella Maris Nursing Home. She was 95. A native of Kingsport Tennessee, she was the daughter of Harold and Marguerite Von Bramer.
Ruth will best be remembered for her love of music. She held Masters of Arts in music and piano from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Peabody Conservatory of Music respectively. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Ruth began her professional career as a piano teacher. She later became a dedicated vocal elementary school teacher for the Baltimore County school system where she taught for 30 years. Throughout her retirement, she loved to entertain family and friends, as well as bring the joy of music to residents at area nursing home and retirement communities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Lillian (Jim) Brown, brother Paul (Carolyn) Von Bramer, brother-in-law David Davis, nephews Robert Jameson and Don Leonard.
She is survived by her sisters Peggy Davis of Lincoln City, Oregon, Connie (John) McNamara of Gray,Tennessee; nieces Connie Leonard, Patricia (Lake) Jameson, Eliza (Roy) Harmon, Jana Von Bramer, Margie (Tony) Katras; nephews Hank (Natalie) Brown, Tom Davis, Jim Von Bramer, Richard (Carla Ann) Davis; and a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held for her at Stella Maris Chapel October 15th at 11 AM, and a Rite of Committal and remembrance service will be conducted October 3rd at Oak Hill Memorial Mausoleum in Kingsport, Tennessee for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093, St. Dominic Church, 2517 John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019