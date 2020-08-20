Smithfield - Ruth Elizabeth Grimes, age 79, passed away in her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born a daughter of the late James and Ever Knisley on February 8, 1941, in Howard County MD. She is preceded in death by her husband William Grimes, sons; Mike and Billy Grimes, grandson, Stevie Atkins, brothers; Jim and Tink Knisley, sister, Joyce Mobley. Ruth retired from Giant Food after 36 years of service. During her life she enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, doing crosswords, watching game shows, playing cards, eating sweets and other foods, but most importantly she loved her family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her son, Mark Grimes (wife Lisa); daughters, Mandy Atkins (husband Steve), Rhonda Grimes (husband Rick Polan) and Joy Grimes, sisters, Diana Nagel and Bonnie Knisley; grandchildren, Brad Grimes, Amy Knox, Shelley Atkins, Blake Dunn, Brooke Ortega, Cameron Owens, Callie Owens, Nikki Lesko, and 14 great grandchildren.
