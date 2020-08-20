1/1
Ruth Elizabeth Grimes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smithfield - Ruth Elizabeth Grimes, age 79, passed away in her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born a daughter of the late James and Ever Knisley on February 8, 1941, in Howard County MD. She is preceded in death by her husband William Grimes, sons; Mike and Billy Grimes, grandson, Stevie Atkins, brothers; Jim and Tink Knisley, sister, Joyce Mobley. Ruth retired from Giant Food after 36 years of service. During her life she enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, doing crosswords, watching game shows, playing cards, eating sweets and other foods, but most importantly she loved her family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Mark Grimes (wife Lisa); daughters, Mandy Atkins (husband Steve), Rhonda Grimes (husband Rick Polan) and Joy Grimes, sisters, Diana Nagel and Bonnie Knisley; grandchildren, Brad Grimes, Amy Knox, Shelley Atkins, Blake Dunn, Brooke Ortega, Cameron Owens, Callie Owens, Nikki Lesko, and 14 great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parrishfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved