Ruth Erma Montgomery
1932 - 2020
RUTH ERMA MONTGOMERY, age 88 years of Delta, PA died at her home at 10:56 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Hubert Thomas Montgomery who died on July 12, 2009.

Mrs. Montgomery was born in Delta on February 20, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles and Alice Matilda (Smith) Bennington. A lifetime resident of Delta, she was a graduate of Delta High School and a longtime member of Slateville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking and helping her late husband at the family business, Montgomery Mill Supply, but her passion was growing flowers. Ruth was a member of the Southern York County Garden Club and spent many years growing and tending to flowers in the Florida room attached to her home. She was very family oriented and began keeping a journal in the 1960's in which she recorded the events of her days.

Mrs. Montgomery is survived by; Three children: Sandra Goss of Largo, FL, Cynthia (Thia) Starr and her husband, Vincent of Delta, William (Will) Montgomery and his wife, Kim of York, PA; Six grandchildren: Stacey Belcher, Martin Simon, Alisha Black, Ian Montgomery, Amanda Smith, Austin Tate; Six great grandchildren: Dillon Simon, Morgan Simon, Haley Belcher, Amanda Black, Annabelle Smith, Adilyn Smith.

Due to the current regulations, a service will be held in the future with due notice given. The family would appreciate contributions to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
