Ruth Gail Darnell, 71 of Pylesville, MD passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson, MD. Born on June 23, 1948 in Bluefield, WV, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lilly (Mathena) Lambert and moved to Maryland with her family in 1965.



A 1966 graduate of Bel Air High School, she had worked for Sephora at their Riverside location from 1999-2003 followed with the Maryland State Highway Administration for 11 years as a toll collector at the I-95 interchange between Harford and Cecil Counties. She enjoyed shopping trips to Kohls and was a dedicated loving grandmother.



Ruth was known for her love of the Lord Jesus, adored her church family and had been a member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church for 13 years. It is a comfort to her family to know she is now experiencing the promises in 2 Corinthians 5:8 - We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. Furthermore, her family commented that she lived the perfect example of the Biblical meaning of the Hebrew name RUTH – loyal and devoted.



She is survived by her loving family:



Three children-



Darla Marie Druyor and her husband, Dana of Aberdeen, MD



Scott Alan Kamin and his wife, Kari of Abingdon, MD



Dennis Lee Royal and his wife, Mary of Marshville, NC



Five sisters-



Carol Boyle of Cinnaminson, NJ



Donna Crawford of Elkton, MD



Rita Cavalucci of Honeybrook, PA



Kathy Stanley of Aberdeen, MD



Joan Lee of Newark, DE



Twelve grandchildren-Autumn, Devon, Krystin, Jonathan, Britney, Nicholas, Amber, Collin, Brent, Isaac, Phebe, John Tyler and a great grandson.



She was preceded in death by: her husband, James Douglas Darnell in August 2014; her son, Dale Edward Keyes, brothers- Larry Lambert, Dennis Lee Lambert, Lonnie Lambert and sister, Joyce Righter.



All services will be held at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 3135 Dublin Road, Street, MD 21154 with a visitation on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. Her pastor, Reverend Tracy J. Duvall will officiate with interment following in Dublin Southern Cemetery, Darlington, MD.



Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to the church at the above address.



Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.



Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019