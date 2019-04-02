|
|
Ruth H. Korpman passed away on January 28, 2019. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Walter Korpman, Jr. and the loving mother of three children, Bill (wife, Lynne), Linda Janssen (husband, Rodger) and Sherry Hart. Ruth is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a memorial service to be held at Perry Hall United Methodist Church, 9515 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11 AM. If desired, memorial contributions to Perry Hall United Methodist Church in Ruth's name may be in lieu of flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019