Ruth H. Smithson, age 98, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 11, 2020 at the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland. She had lived at Avondell Senior Living in Bel Air since shortly after its opening.
She was the wife of the late Arthur Frank Smithson and the daughter of the late Howard Russell and Florence Rebecca (Bailey) Hildt. Born in Bel Air, Maryland, she graduated from Bel Air High School in 1939. In 1940, she attended the Home For Curables Nursing School in Washington, DC. During World War II she was employed at Glenn L. Martin where she installed radios in airplanes. She later worked as a teller at Loyola Federal in Bel Air.
She joined Bel Air United Methodist Church in 1936 and at the time of her death she was its longest living member, Ruth was a longtime member of the Mary Martha Circle of the United Methodist Women and in 1983 was the recipient of the United Methodist Women Special Membership for her service to the church and the community.
Ruth volunteered at Fallston General Hospital and later Upper Chesapeake Hospital, amassing over 6,500 hours of service. She loved to travel, taking many trips with her husband and, after his death, with friends. She took two special trips with friends from Bel Air Methodist Church-one to the Passion Play at Oberammergau and a tour of Methodist sites in England.
She was a member of the Historical Society of Harford County and a life member of the Hereditary Order of the Signers of the Bush Declaration.
Ruth is survived by her son, William P. Smithson (Sandra), of Darlington, MD; five grandchildren-Mary (John) Bicknell of Lake Oswego, OR; Christopher Smithson of Darlington; Charles (Elizabeth) Smithson of Jarrettsville; April Smithson and Christian Smithson of Temple, GA. Her daughter-in-law Kiel Smithson of Temple, GA also survived her. She leaves behind three great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Arthur F. Smithson, Jr. and James M. Smithson; and her brothers Willard, Curtis and Kenneth Hildt.
Visitation will be held at the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm with Rev. Byron E. Brought officiating the service at 12:00 pm. Interment will take place at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com