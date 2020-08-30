1/1
Ruth Hale
Ruth Alberta Hale passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Michael. Ruth is the daughter of Will and Mabel Stinefelt. Her siblings include Doris Scherbarth, Bill Stinefelt, the late Sue Doyle and Howard Stinefelt. She is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Ruth had many friends that she knew for decades. Please take comfort in knowing that Ruth lived a wonderful life full of adventure and travel with friends and family. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031 or online at gilchristcares.org/donation

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
