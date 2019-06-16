|
|
Huether , Ruth
On May 23, 2019, Ruth Elizabeth Huether, beloved wife of the late Harry Calvin Huether; devoted mother of the late Robert Laurence Huether and his wife Maureen Ann Huether, David Matthew Huether and his wife Jan Lippold Huether; loving grandmother of Margaret Ellen Anton and her husband Charles Hess Anton, Robert James Huether, Benjamin James Huether and Hannah Gray Huether; cherished great-grandmother of Charles Robert Anton and Emily Elizabeth Anton. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22nd at 12 pm at Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church followed by a reception at the church (3701 Sweet Air Road Phoenix MD 21131). A private interment will follow. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019