Chestnut Grove Presbyterian
3701 Sweet Air Rd
Phoenix, MD 21131
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church
3701 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church
3701 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
Ruth Huether Notice
Huether , Ruth

On May 23, 2019, Ruth Elizabeth Huether, beloved wife of the late Harry Calvin Huether; devoted mother of the late Robert Laurence Huether and his wife Maureen Ann Huether, David Matthew Huether and his wife Jan Lippold Huether; loving grandmother of Margaret Ellen Anton and her husband Charles Hess Anton, Robert James Huether, Benjamin James Huether and Hannah Gray Huether; cherished great-grandmother of Charles Robert Anton and Emily Elizabeth Anton. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22nd at 12 pm at Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church followed by a reception at the church (3701 Sweet Air Road Phoenix MD 21131). A private interment will follow. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019
